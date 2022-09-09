Tulsa firefighters receive at least 4% raise after city signs union contract

Every member of the Tulsa Fire Department will be receiving at least a 4% raise this year after the city of Tulsa and Tulsa Firefighters Local 176 came to an agreement on a new contract Friday.

The 4% raise is immediate and across the board for everyone at the Fire Department, Local 176 President Matt Lay said, but some department staff could see as much as a 13% increase in pay.

"The Tulsa Fire Department is an all-hazard, full-spectrum response agency that runs between 65,000 to 70,000 calls a year now, and this was a very significant demonstration of the city rewarding that service in giving an equitable and fair increase to the firefighters that have given their lives to the citizens," Lay said.

"It is very meaningful, especially after a long and sometimes contentious process, to see a good outcome like this."

As well as the base raise, there is also an accumulating longevity pay increase after three years to incentivize firefighters' staying with the department.

For example, Lay said, a 10-year seasoned firefighter could see a 9% raise this year, and a 20-year veteran of the department could see as much as a 13% increase.

In a Facebook post Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked Lay and Local 176 for their effort on the contract and called the raise the largest in city history.

"Today I was proud to join IAFF Local 176 in signing a contract that gives Tulsa firefighters the largest pay increase in city history," Bynum said in the post. "We hope this will keep great firefighters on our team and attract the next generation to join us."

Lay said that though this is cause for joy and a momentous achievement, the department still has room to grow.

A couple of years ago, the Tulsa Fire Department was at the bottom in the regional market when it came to pay, compared to cities like Wichita, Oklahoma City, Dallas and others in regional states. Last year's pay increase bumped Tulsa up a couple of spots, and how this raise will help those numbers is yet to be determined.

Beyond the regional comparisons with large cities, the Tulsa Fire Department was 16th in the state in pay, but now it sits in the middle and can be more competitive, Lay said.

"We moved more toward the middle now and see that as a positive step," he said. "It's definitely something we want to monitor and progress as we look at where we rank next year."