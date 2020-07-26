Kang family

Bong Kang (center) owns Grandmaster Kang’s Taekwondo in Broken Arrow, where he works out with his sons, Brody and Owen. COURTESY

A neighbor and his two teenage sons came to mow Karen Simonson’s grass last spring during the most restrictive phase of Tulsa’s COVID-19 shutdown.

“Let us pay you,” she offered.

“No, no, no,” the neighbor said. Schools were closed. His work had gone online. And they were looking for ways to stay busy, he told her. They even put a notice online offering to mow other yards in the neighborhood for free.

Bong Kang and his family, however, had made a habit of being nice to their neighbors long before the coronavirus.

Kang and his wife, Valerie, along with now-17-year-old Brody and 15-year-old Owen, moved three years ago to the Colefax Hill neighborhood, near 91st Street and Sheridan Road, where they recently added a baby girl to the household.

“They were always doing little things for people,” Simonson says. Bringing garbage bins back from the curb. Unloading groceries from a car. Cleaning up yards.

“They go out of their way to help others,” Simonson says. “It’s just been amazing to live next to them.”

A couple of months ago, Simonson came across a Reader’s Digest contest to find the “Nicest Places in America,” and she immediately thought of the Kangs.

“I spent a couple of days collecting information about them to write a nomination letter,” she said. “I sent it, then promptly forgot about it.”

Reader’s Digest recently published a list of one “nice” place from each state, choosing Colefax Hill to represent Oklahoma.

“It’s the kind of place with windy streets that connect in unpredictable ways to outsiders but that local kids on bikes know better than Google Maps,” the magazine says. “Where cute brick houses built on slopes are fronted by manicured lawns and topiaries.”

Most importantly, of course, the Kangs live there.

“They are the sweetest people ever,” Simonson told Reader’s Digest. “They are, obviously, instilling in their boys that taking care of your neighbors is important.”

What she might not realize is that the family’s niceness reaches well beyond the neighborhood.

The family business, Grandmaster Kang’s Taekwondo, has been selling “COV-AID” T-shirts to raise money for local police, firefighters and nurses. So far, the effort has provided food for about 120 COVID nurses at Saint Francis Hospital and more than 100 meals for Broken Arrow police officers, Kang says.

Still, he brushes off any suggestion that his family has done something special.

“We’re just going about our daily thing,” Kang says. “It’s just a natural thing to do what you can for people.”

