Mayor G.T. Bynum’s executive order requiring events and gatherings of 500 people or more to have a COVID-19 safety plan approved by the Tulsa Health Department took effect Thursday.
The safety plans must be submitted to THD at least 14 days prior to the event.
Plans should be submitted by email to covid19plans@tulsa-health.org.
The safety plan requirement took effect on the same day as the city’s face covering ordinance took effect. Answers to frequently asked questions about the mask ordinance can be found at cityoftulsa.org.
Tulsa Health Department also is providing COVID-19 safety plan reviews for businesses. The guidance and recommendations provided by THD is advisory in nature and comes with no guarantee regarding the effectiveness of the plan.
Businesses can email their safety plans to covid19plans@tulsa-health.org for review.
THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said the department has received 50 business and event safety plans in the short time the review programs have been available.
Stephens said THD does not regulate or certify the effectiveness of the event safety plan, either.
"The intention is to be a collaborative process," Stephens said. "And so we want to be sure that the organizers who are submitting their requests and their plans, we want to make sure that they understand where their plan is perhaps falling short of CDC recommendations and how they can get it up to the CDC recommendations."
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Friday that there were 207 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County and 699 new confirmed cases statewide.
There have been 5,790 COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County; 81 people have died from the disease.
