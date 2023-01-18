 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa Animal Welfare reopening after string of canine influenza cases

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Animal Welfare will reopen its doors starting Thursday, Jan. 19 after closing due to a canine influenza outbreak, a news release states.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The shelter had originally closed on Dec. 16 and only considered reopening based on when each of the dogs had started showing symptoms, the Tulsa World reported. 

Canine influenza is a respiratory virus that can be spread through barking, coughing and sneezing. 

Shelter hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week and intakes will still be by appointment only, the release states. To make an appointment call (918) 596-8000.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Oklahoma authorities searching for a 4-year-old girl say a man who had been caring for her is now facing a murder charge in her disappearance. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 36-year-old Ivon Adams, who was already jailed in Phoenix on a charge of child neglect, is now also facing one count of first-degree murder.  Authorities say Adams and his wife, 31-year-old Alysia Adams, were caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. OSBI said Friday they were still looking for the girl. Alysia Adams was arrested on charges of child neglect. Athena was reported missing Tuesday in the Oklahoma community of Cyril. A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone near the caretaker's home and alerted police.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Record amount of sea ice disappeared after recent arctic cyclone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert