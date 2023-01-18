Tulsa Animal Welfare reopening after string of canine influenza cases

Tulsa Animal Welfare will reopen its doors starting Thursday, Jan. 19 after closing due to a canine influenza outbreak, a news release states.
The shelter had originally closed on Dec. 16 and only considered reopening based on when each of the dogs had started showing symptoms, the Tulsa World reported.
Canine influenza is a respiratory virus that can be spread through barking, coughing and sneezing.
Shelter hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week and intakes will still be by appointment only, the release states. To make an appointment call (918) 596-8000.