Six months after President Gerard Clancy stepped aside for medical reasons, the University of Tulsa launched a nationwide search Monday for a replacement who can “be agile and adapt” to a rapidly changing world in higher education, officials said.

The search committee will begin by choosing an executive search firm.

"We believe it is important to leverage the expertise of a firm experienced in recruiting exceptional and diverse leaders,” said university Trustee Marcia MacLeod, who will serve as chair of the search committee.

The firm will help the committee establish a timeline for the rest of the search process, she said.

Clancy went on medical leave Jan. 20 and resigned 10 days later, having been president since November 2016. His reform efforts included a reorganization plan known as "True Commitment," which called for phasing out some degree programs while the university focused on technology, medicine and law.

Provost Janet Levit has been serving as interim president and she endorsed the national search Monday.

"I personally believe it important for the ongoing vitality and excellence of this institution that a national search is conducted to identify the next president,” Levit said, adding that she would continue to focus on “putting TU back on a sustainable financial path."

The search committee will include university trustees as well as the president of the Faculty Senate and yet-to-be-named student and staff representatives.

"The world of higher education is changing rapidly,” said board Chairwoman Dana Weber, “and TU must be agile and adapt as well."

TU trustees had previously set a goal of becoming “cash flow positive” by 2023, which would require a combination of spending cuts and new revenue totaling $14 million to $20 million.

Throwback Tulsa in 1960s: Photos of JFK, OU-Texas, parades, state fair.

Michael Overall

918-581-8383

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @MichaelOverall2

Tags

Recommended for you