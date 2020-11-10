 Skip to main content
Trump victory in Oklahoma official as State Election Board certifies Nov. 3 results

OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Election Board during a special meeting Tuesday unanimously certified President Donald Trump's win in Oklahoma along with other results from the Nov. 3 elections.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the election had the most votes cast for president in the state’s history. He said voter turnout, with 69.34% of registered voters casting ballots, was the highest he has seen in his 12 years as election board secretary.

Trump picked up 65% of the vote in the state's presidential race.

Ziriax said he was delighted about the enthusiasm and engagement of voters, noting a surge in voter registration.

He said social-distancing requirements due to COVID-19 did impact the length of time it took voters to cast their ballots.

He said Oklahoma has many checks and balances to guard against election fraud and the state has not seen any widespread fraud issues.

No contests or recounts were filed for the Nov. 3 races.

Video: Tulsa World coverage of Election 2020.

