On an investor call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla's second major car production facility in the US would be built in Austin, Texas.
On Thursday night, President Trump took credit for the move in a Fox News interview.
"I was with Elon Musk," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "I said, 'Elon, build a factory in Texas.' He just announced today they're building one of the biggest plants in the world — auto plants for Tesla. And it is going to be in Texas."
Trump said as much while discussing his longstanding goal to increase US manufacturing.
Trump doubled down on statements from the interview using Twitter on Friday morning. "Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world," Trump said. "He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA!"