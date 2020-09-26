Trump administration diverted $300 million in CDC funds to make ads on how to 'defeat despair' about pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trump administration is using over $300 million in funding diverted from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make advertisements to "defeat despair" over COVID-19, Politico revealed Friday.

The ad campaign, reportedly the brainchild of a political appointee and health department spokesperson Michael Caputo, "is expected to lean heavily on video interviews between administration officials and celebrities," including actor Dennis Quaid, the outlet reported. It is being investigated by Democrats, who see it as taxpayer-funded political ads ahead of an election.

In a video posted on Facebook, Caputo, who worked on Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, said the ad blitz was "demanded of me by the president of the United States. Personally." Caputo, earlier this month took a medical leave, and later said he had been diagnosed with cancer. Mark Weber, described by politico as a "career HHS public affairs official," has taken over the project.

"They cannot afford for us to have any good news before November because they're already losing," Caputo said of the democrats in his Facebook video.