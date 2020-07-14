Heat indexes are forecast to exceed the triple digits throughout the remainder of the week.
Meteorologists issued a heat advisory Tuesday morning in expectation of heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees during the day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m.
"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," meteorologists state in the advisory.
Air temperatures in the mid to high 90s and high humidity are expected throughout the week. The heat advisory affects central Oklahoma to the state's eastern border.
Those working or spending time outside are recommended, when possible, to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening, according to the advisory.
People should drink plenty of water and wear light, loose-fitting clothing, according to the advisory. It is advisable to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion may have symptoms that include cold, pale or clammy skin; a weak pulse; and nausea or vomiting. Heat stroke may include hot, red skin; a rapid and strong pulse; and body temperature greater than 103 degrees.
Those experiencing either should stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler or shaded area, and drink water or a sports drink, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those experiencing heat stroke should be cooled by any means possible, and medical assistance should be sought.
Potential for scattered storms will persist through at least Thursday, according to the weather service. The strongest potential is on Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening. Severe weather is not expected.