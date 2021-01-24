TPS hosting virtual enrollment expo ahead of upcoming academic year

TPS scheduled a similar in-person enrollment event in 2020, but it had to be canceled due to inclement weather. Dominguez said there is interest in attempting an in-person expo in the future as public health conditions allow.

“If it works well, I can imagine us doing some kind of combination,” he said. “We want to make sure we connect with families and sometimes technology is a barrier.”

Recruitment efforts for individual TPS sites are not been limited to just the expo, as school administrators have turned to yard signs, mailers, Facebook Live chats, Zoom and other methods to seek out prospective students and their families while maintaining their physical distance.

“Safety is the overriding concern over here,” Eugene Field Elementary Principal Angela Callahan said. “If I can’t let you come in here to visit with me, I will find ways to meet with you.”

For Callahan, that has meant a lot of time on camera, either with pre-recorded videos or live chats with families. It has not been the same as being able to see families in person, but it has kept the conversation going while maintaining social distance.