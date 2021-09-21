TPS approves holding TVA classes at Tulsa Tech

Starting this fall, Tulsa Virtual Academy’s secondary students will have a physical space for classes.
Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education unanimously approved a no-cost agreement Monday night with Tulsa Technology Center to allow TVA’s secondary students to use rooms at its Peoria campus for blended learning two days each week.
“Our TVA team looked at lots of options with accessible transportation associated that would be available for students, and the team looked at where our TVA students live,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “What’s exciting about this is that not only are they giving us the space at no cost, but it is also a chance to grow our relationship with Tulsa Tech. Our agreement also includes opportunities for our students to tour not only the Peoria campus, other Tulsa Tech campuses as well.”
A spokeswoman for the district said final details are still getting worked out for a blended site for TVA’s elementary students.
In other business, the board heard recommendations to renew contracts with four of the district’s charter school partners.
As presented to the board, the district is considering a five-year renewal with Tulsa Honor Academy and three-year agreements with College Bound Academy and Tulsa Legacy Charter School based on the sites’ finances, academic performances and organizational framework.
“One of the things that are not on the rubrics is development of community and family,” board Vice President Suzanne Schreiber said. “We see that at some of our neighborhood schools and love to hear it from our charter partners, especially from the people with Tulsa Honor Academy and Tulsa Legacy. That takes work to build that community and support system.”
Citing financial concerns, TPS Chief Innovation Officer Andrea Castaneda recommended a two-year renewal with Collegiate Hall for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, with the caveat that quarterly assessments be conducted about the school’s financial status and that the school end each year annually with a positive fund balance.
Located in the former Wright Elementary School, the school closed its financial year with a negative balance for two years, in part because of an overestimation of enrollment, which in turn impacted its state aid allocation.
Additionally, as per Castaneda, the school’s audit for fiscal year 2020 came back with record-keeping deficiencies and its fiscal year 2021 audit has been delayed.
“I fully understand that there is more work to do to sustain Collegiate Hall’s future,” Collegiate Hall Executive Director Olivia Martin said, acknowledging the school’s financial issues. “Our goals align with Tulsa Public Schools. We want to build a sustainable future.”
With the renewals listed on the information agenda, all four will come back before the board for a vote later this fall. If approved, each of the four agreements would take effect on July 1, 2022.
