TPS approves holding TVA classes at Tulsa Tech

Starting this fall, Tulsa Virtual Academy’s secondary students will have a physical space for classes.

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education unanimously approved a no-cost agreement Monday night with Tulsa Technology Center to allow TVA’s secondary students to use rooms at its Peoria campus for blended learning two days each week.

“Our TVA team looked at lots of options with accessible transportation associated that would be available for students, and the team looked at where our TVA students live,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “What’s exciting about this is that not only are they giving us the space at no cost, but it is also a chance to grow our relationship with Tulsa Tech. Our agreement also includes opportunities for our students to tour not only the Peoria campus, other Tulsa Tech campuses as well.”

A spokeswoman for the district said final details are still getting worked out for a blended site for TVA’s elementary students.

In other business, the board heard recommendations to renew contracts with four of the district’s charter school partners.