Three killed in a single car crash near Sand Springs Lake

Three people are dead following a car crash near Sand Springs Lake on Thursday afternoon.

A crash happened on Park Road and Colony Drive just before 12:30 p.m. when the car veered off the road, flipped and hit a tree before spinning and landing on its tires, according to Sand Springs Police Capt. Jody Fogleman.

Three people died and two others were transported to a local hospital, Fogleman said.

Police are still working on identifying all the occupants and notifying families.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

