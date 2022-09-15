Three killed in a single car crash near Sand Springs Lake

Three people are dead following a car crash near Sand Springs Lake on Thursday afternoon.
A crash happened on Park Road and Colony Drive just before 12:30 p.m. when the car veered off the road, flipped and hit a tree before spinning and landing on its tires, according to Sand Springs Police Capt. Jody Fogleman.
Three people died and two others were transported to a local hospital, Fogleman said.
Police are still working on identifying all the occupants and notifying families.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.