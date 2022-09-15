Three killed in a single car crash near Sand Springs Lake

Three people are dead following a car crash near Sand Springs Lake on Thursday afternoon.

A crash happened on Park Road and Colony Drive just before 12:30 p.m. when the car veered off the road, flipped and hit a tree before spinning and landing on its tires, according to Sand Springs Police Capt. Jody Fogleman.

Three people died and two others were transported to a local hospital, Fogleman said.

Police are still working on identifying all the occupants and notifying families.