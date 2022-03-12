 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three die in early morning Broken Arrow fire

Three people were killed and a child was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire Saturday in Broken Arrow.

Crews from the Broken Arrow Fire Department were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m. to the Camino Villa mobile home park on 71st Street, east of 193rd East Avenue, Battalion Chief Rusty Schaefer said. Frefighters found heavy smoke and fire in one home and began fire suppression and search and rescue operations.

A child was rescued and taken to the hospital with burns, Schaefer said. Firefighters located the bodies of three others who died in the fire — an adult, a juvenile and what was believed to be another juvenile, Schaefer said.

The identities of the victims had not been released Saturday evening, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

