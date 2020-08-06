Tulsans bought time 14 years ago at the cost of a third-penny.
That time was bought in 2006 through the third-penny tax. More than a decade later, it is funding the construction of a new fire station in an underserved area, Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said.
"There's not often times that you can purchase time, and this is a purchase of time, and it reduces it," Baker said.
City officials broke first ground Thursday for Tulsa Fire Department Station No. 33. It will sit at the corner of East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue.
Baker spent eight years at Fire Station 27, located about a mile northwest of the new station's construction site.
"This was part of my response area," Baker said. "As a firefighter, ... I began to find myself traveling farther and farther into eastern parts of the city."
Sometimes the calls were smoke filling a new home, or an 8-year-old child choking on a hot dog. Baker's old station responds to about 4,000 calls for help annually. Those calls include mutual responses to areas in Broken Arrow.
The new station will help "balance the load" of Station 27, 11707 E. 31st St., and shorten response times with more fire trucks available in the area, according to a city of Tulsa news release.
Baker said estimating the impact on the call volume at the older station was difficult due to COVID-19's global impact but expected it to be "significant."
The new station symbolizes the area's growth and signals the city's preparedness to handle additional growth and economic development in the area.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said during the groundbreaking that that purchased time contributes to the high survival rate of cardiac incidents in Tulsa.
"The population in east Tulsa has boomed in the last decade, so there's an increased need for service, and this station is going to serve it," Bynum said.
The station is expected to cost $5.3 million and is slated to be completed by December 2021. While the construction was funded by the third-penny sales tax, it will be staffed with funds from the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax.
The new station had been slated for a different location a bit farther west, but using existing data from the fire department, officials determined the new location would better serve the eastern locales.
"This station is part of our commitment to make sure that we are maintaining the highest level of excellence when it comes to response times for calls for service," Bynum said.
Part of that commitment is maintaining a high rating from Insurance Services Office Inc., also known as the ISO rating. That rating is an involved, complicated mess of bureaucracy, insurance and a municipalities' firefighting capabilities.
Tulsa has an ISO rating of one, the highest available. That rating "positively impacts insurance rates" throughout Tulsa, Bynum said.
The new station contributes to maintaining that rating, Bynum and Baker said.
The fire department, as part of a broader strategic plan, is also looking at service in the 81st Street and Mingo Road area, where Baker noted significant development; how the department responds in the Admiral Boulevard and Mingo Road area; and evaluating existing stations for possible relocation.
District 6 City Councilor Connie Dodson said putting together the package for a new fire station was a "long, drawn-out process."
"I want to welcome this new station to east Tulsa in its service to the city of Tulsa, and I hope everyone gets the chance to come visit when it's open because they absolutely welcome the community to come check them out," Dodson said.