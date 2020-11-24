Third veterans center sees COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY — The veterans center in Clinton is the latest in the state to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.

“They are in the midst of a significant outbreak,” said Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director.

The outbreak comes after similar situations in veterans facilities in Claremore and Norman.

Kintsel said four residents of the facility at Clinton, in western Oklahoma, have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Fifty-eight residents there have tested positive, he said.

So far, three positive residents have been transferred to a COVID-19 wing at the Norman facility, he said.

Normally, those patients would be transferred to the VA hospital in Oklahoma City, but that facility is at capacity, Kintsel said.

An asymptomatic employee was the source of the infections, he said.

Asymptomatic employees were also the source of infections in Claremore and Norman, officials have said.

Twenty-seven staff members at the Clinton facility are off work due to positive tests, Kintsel said.