Teacher talk Mayo Demonstration School students Canon Blackford (left), Ruby Bevel, Riley Blackford and Harriet Daly perch on a ledge to talk with former teachers including pre-kindergarten teacher Jessica Bond (visible in the window) Tuesday in Tulsa. The students were at the school to help their parents work on a garden, but saw their teachers in the window. Some area school districts held their first day of classes last week, with others beginning Wednesday (Union) and Thursday (Tulsa, Sapulpa, Jenks, Claremore and Coweta and Wagoner and Berryhill).

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

