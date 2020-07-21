Continuing a gradual reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown, Tulsa Community College reintroduced some in-person student services Monday even while the school still encouraged students to use online options when possible.
TCC opened financial aid, enrollment, advising and bursar offices at the Northeast and Southeast campuses, where students were required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.
The reopenings marked phase two in the college’s gradual process to bring students back on campuses leading up to the fall semester.
Classes will start Aug. 17, with in-person instruction being one of four options for attending.
Students may also choose to take classes entirely online, watch classes live online or “blend” both online and in-person instruction. All summer classes have been offered only online.
Meanwhile, concerned that some students don’t have the necessary computers or internet access to use online services, TCC has already opened some computer labs.
Students can use computers and printers at the Southeast Campus Library and Northeast Campus Facet Center 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
