Sweet Sixteen fever infiltrates Tulsa, Fayetteville fire departments ahead of NCAA Tournament matchup

TFD Spokesman Andrew Little said he found out about the post Thursday and reached out to the university and its representatives were happy to oblige, as were the featured firefighters.

Zweifel is a huge fan of ORU, Little said, and Barnett played baseball for the university.

"They had a lot of fun with it," Little said. "They were excited."

As were Annie and her handler, Adrienne Seibel. Annie donned a Golden Eagles jersey for part of the shoot, and Little said she stayed attentive and obedient despite the temptation of the barbecue.

The last time ORU's team won a game in the NCAA Tournament was 1974. Nearly fifty years later, the team earned a spot in the Sweet Sixteen after toppling Florida on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles are only the second No. 15 seed ever to advance to the third round of the tournament.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve been to this level," Little said of the team. "It’s really exciting for the community.”