Sweet Sixteen fever infiltrates Tulsa, Fayetteville fire departments ahead of NCAA Tournament matchup

The Saturday Sweet Sixteen game between Oral Roberts and Arkansas just got a little more heated — if by heated you mean the addition of a friendly challenge between firefighters across state lines.
The Fayetteville Fire Department waited on a response from the Tulsa Fire Department after posting about their fire dog’s spirit-filled trip to the Arkansas arena for a photo shoot.
Ember, a Dalmatian, posed on the court in University of Arkansas jersey.
“We'd like to challenge Tulsa Fire Department to see if they're just as excited about this Saturday's game as we are,” the post read. “Ember and her firefighters love a good challenge. Show us what kind of school spirit you have!”
Friday, Tulsa Fire delivered.
Three firefighters and the department’s arson dog, Annie, posed for some pictures in the Oral Roberts' team's locker room and on a practice court, and organizers spared no attempt to give these frames some not-so-hidden meanings.
Capt. Josh Zweifel, Jordan Barnett and Corey "Jucy" Austin chowed down on some bacon and pork ribs donated by Burn Co. Barbecue and Annie champed on a pig chew toy. The Arkansas' team's mascot is a razorback, a wild hog native to the state.
TFD Spokesman Andrew Little said he found out about the post Thursday and reached out to the university and its representatives were happy to oblige, as were the featured firefighters.
Zweifel is a huge fan of ORU, Little said, and Barnett played baseball for the university.
"They had a lot of fun with it," Little said. "They were excited."
As were Annie and her handler, Adrienne Seibel. Annie donned a Golden Eagles jersey for part of the shoot, and Little said she stayed attentive and obedient despite the temptation of the barbecue.
The last time ORU's team won a game in the NCAA Tournament was 1974. Nearly fifty years later, the team earned a spot in the Sweet Sixteen after toppling Florida on Sunday.
The Golden Eagles are only the second No. 15 seed ever to advance to the third round of the tournament.
“It’s been a long time since they’ve been to this level," Little said of the team. "It’s really exciting for the community.”
The game against the Razorbacks is this Saturday at 6:25 p.m. at the Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
COVID-19 protocols will be required, including masks and social distancing, but there is no registration needed.
The university also crowdsourced online watch parties from Texas to Virginia and even Costa Rica on its website. Those interested in participating may visit oru.edu/alumni-and-friends/events/watchparties.php.