Stitt taps new judge for Tulsa and Pawnee counties

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced the appointment of Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely as a district judge for Tulsa and Pawnee counties.

She replaces Jefferson Sellers, who retired May 1.

Keely currently serves as the first assistant district attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties, where she manages the office and handles a criminal docket.

“Mrs. Keely served our state and country with distinction in the Oklahoma Air National Guard for over two decades and continues to serve Oklahomans as first assistant district attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties,” Stitt said. “I look forward to seeing her expertise and servant heart on display when she takes the bench as a district judge.”

Keely is an experienced criminal litigator and former military lawyer who served the Oklahoma Air National Guard for 22 years.

She retired from the military in December 2019 and was honorably discharged as a lieutenant colonel.

“I understand the weightiness of the judicial task and am excited to continue serving my community as a district court judge,” Keely said.