Stitt signs controversial bill that limits in-school instruction on race, gender and history

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday signed a controversial measure dealing with race and history.
House Bill 1775 bans schools from teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or gender.
“We can, and should, teach this history without labeling a young child as an ‘oppressor’ or requiring he or she feel guilt or shame based on their race or sex,” Stitt said. “I refuse to tolerate otherwise.”
The measure prevents the teaching that a person by virtue of his or her race or sex is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
It bans the teaching that a person by virtue of his or her race or sex bears responsibility for past actions by other members of the same race or sex.
It also restricts concepts creating feelings of discomfort, guilt and anguish or any other form of psychological distress based on race or gender.
The measure does not prohibit the teaching of concepts that align to the Oklahoma Academic Standards.
The bill additionally prevents colleges and universities from requiring students participate in gender or sexual diversity training or counseling, though voluntary participation is allowed.
Members of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission asked governor to veto the measure on the grounds that it would compromise an accurate teaching of history.
“If this bill becomes law, it will have serious implications on teaching the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in schools, as well as much of the history of the U.S. which is rife with racism, sexism and discomfort,” wrote Phil Armstrong, project director for the Centennial Commission’s Greenwood Rising History Center.
“In addition to prohibiting mandatory diversity training, it prohibits teachers from doing their job when it comes to teaching history, literature and other subjects where race or gender might cause discomfort, guilt or anguish,” he wrote.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, the House author, said the measure does not prohibit the teaching of any subject or water down history.
The intent is to “provide guardrails” that ensure educators don’t adopt teaching concepts that make students feel discomfort, guilt or anguish, West said.
West said he and the Senate author, Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, had conversations with parents and students about the issue.
“It is so prominent nationally that it is just going to get more prevalent here,” West said.
The measure targets “indoctrination” and critical race theory is one part of it, Bullard said.
Critical race theory essentially argues that American society, including laws, politics and the economic system, have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of non-whites.
“We mentioned we never mentioned critical race theory,” Bullard said. “We mentioned what it is actually teaching. That language came from studying critical race theory and the writings of those in academia who are writing about critical race theory.”
Bullard, a former teacher, disagreed with critics who suggested the measure was a solution in search of a problem.
“It is a very prominent problem,” Bullard said.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said the language in the bill is poorly written and does not do what the authors say is intended.
“If we are teaching about history, we can’t just teach the rosy parts of history,” said Provenzano, a former teacher. “We have to teach all of it, otherwise, we won’t learn from it and we will repeat it.”
She said lawmakers need to focus on solving real problems.
“This is a waste of our time,” she said.
Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman and founder of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said he was disappointed Stitt signed the measure.
He said the measure is subjective and a slap in the face of the curriculum created to teach about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The story will continue to be taught, he said.
“It is my hope we would address the fear in what I believe is the backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement and address the killing of unarmed black people at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve them, rather than to continue to be reactionary instead of addressing the real issue behind this fear,” Matthews said.