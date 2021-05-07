Stitt signs controversial bill that limits in-school instruction on race, gender and history

“We mentioned we never mentioned critical race theory,” Bullard said. “We mentioned what it is actually teaching. That language came from studying critical race theory and the writings of those in academia who are writing about critical race theory.”

Bullard, a former teacher, disagreed with critics who suggested the measure was a solution in search of a problem.

“It is a very prominent problem,” Bullard said.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said the language in the bill is poorly written and does not do what the authors say is intended.

“If we are teaching about history, we can’t just teach the rosy parts of history,” said Provenzano, a former teacher. “We have to teach all of it, otherwise, we won’t learn from it and we will repeat it.”

She said lawmakers need to focus on solving real problems.

“This is a waste of our time,” she said.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman and founder of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said he was disappointed Stitt signed the measure.

He said the measure is subjective and a slap in the face of the curriculum created to teach about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.