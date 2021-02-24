Stitt seeks additional federal aid for winter storms

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that he has asked the White House for additional federal aid for all 77 Oklahoma counties related to this month’s historic winter storm.

The request seeks aid for homeowners, renters, business owners and government entities affected by the winter storm from that hit the state on Feb. 8-20.

If approved, the designation would deliver relief for Oklahomans who have had storm-related damage to their homes or businesses through FEMA’s Individual Assistance program as well as additional support for cities, counties, and tribes with infrastructure damage and eligible response costs through FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

“This request continues my effort to turn over every rock and do everything we can to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm,” Stitt said. “I appreciate President Biden’s initial actions and urge him to act quickly to approve this request as well.”

Those affected are asked to continue reporting their property damage or other significant winter storm-related impacts online at damage.ok.gov. Reporting helps support the case for further assistance to help Oklahomans recover.