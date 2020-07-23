OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief of staff, Michael Junk, is leaving, adding to the list of key players in his office who have departed.
Asked by the Tulsa World on July 17 whether Junk was leaving, Stitt’s chief of communications, Charlie Hannema, said: “Senior staff members are constantly rumored to be leaving political offices. Michael Junk and the rest of Governor Stitt’s team are fully engaged in supporting the governor.”
Junk did not respond to a phone call seeking comment last week.
But he said Thursday that “we have a gig lined up in Tulsa.”
“That’s been the first priority,” he said. “It’s not because of anything good or bad in the Governor’s Office.”
Junk has been commuting to Oklahoma City from Tulsa.
He would not disclose his new job, but he said he is not going to work for another elected official and is looking forward to spending time with his kids.
Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee will take over as interim upon Junk’s departure. The search for a permanent replacement is ongoing, according to Stitt’s office.
On Nov. 27, Stitt announced that Junk, then Tulsa’s deputy mayor, would be his chief of staff. Prior to that post, Junk served as G.T. Bynum’s mayoral campaign manager. He also has worked for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn.
Two of Stitt’s Cabinet secretaries, Jerome Loughridge and Dr. Kayse Shrum, announced last month that they were stepping down to return to full-time jobs. Loughridge served as secretary of health and mental health. Shrum served as secretary of science and innovation.
Stitt’s secretary of Native American affairs, Lisa Billy, resigned in December, accusing Stitt of being committed to an unnecessary conflict with the state’s tribal governments.
Donelle Harder, a Stitt adviser and spokeswoman who served as his campaign manager, also left the office earlier.
Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.
