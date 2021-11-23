Stitt appoints new Oklahoma tax commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday the appointment of Mark A. Wood to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Wood’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Clark Jolley.

“Mark brings a wealth of tax experience from his impressionable career spanning over nearly four decades in the private sector,” Stitt said. “I have every confidence in his ability to serve Oklahomans well in this new role.”

Wood said he was honored by the appointment.

“I have worked in public accounting and tax for over 35 years,” Wood said. “I look forward to utilizing this experience to serve the citizens and taxpayers of the state of Oklahoma. I will work with the other commissioners to ensure the OTC operates fairly and efficiently,” said Wood.

Wood spent more than 37 years serving large, complex, public and private business enterprises throughout Oklahoma City and the surrounding market.

Prior to his appointment, Wood served as the office managing partner of Ernst & Young. He joined EY in 2002, where he managed Oklahoma tax practice through 2018.