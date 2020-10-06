Stitt announces program to help vulnerable students

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced the launch of a program to help students facing significant challenges.

Jobs for America’s Graduates includes classroom instruction, mentoring, employment training, leadership development and job and post-secondary education placement services and a year of follow-up services. The program began 40 years ago and is in 39 states.

Stitt said the program has a tremendous track record of helping underserved youth succeed in school, on the job and in college.

The program shows students how to get a job, write a resume, interview for a job and dress for that interview, the governor said. It also shows them how to succeed in a job and turn it into a career, he said.

Broken Arrow High School and Bartlesville High School are among the schools that have JAG programs, according to Stitt’s office.