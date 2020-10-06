Stitt announces program to help vulnerable students

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced the launch of a program to help students facing significant challenges.
Jobs for America’s Graduates includes classroom instruction, mentoring, employment training, leadership development and job and post-secondary education placement services and a year of follow-up services. The program began 40 years ago and is in 39 states.
Stitt said the program has a tremendous track record of helping underserved youth succeed in school, on the job and in college.
The program shows students how to get a job, write a resume, interview for a job and dress for that interview, the governor said. It also shows them how to succeed in a job and turn it into a career, he said.
Broken Arrow High School and Bartlesville High School are among the schools that have JAG programs, according to Stitt’s office.
“JAG-OK works with students facing a variety of challenges — including academic, economic, social and more — helping them stay in school, pursue higher education and secure gainful employment,” said David Kurt, JAG-OK state director. “The results of the program have been so inspiring cross the country, so we’re proud that Oklahoma is the most recent state to adopt the JAG model and serve as a lifeline to the most vulnerable youth in our local communities.”
JAG serves more than 76,000 people a year, according to Stitt’s office. Its graduates are 230% more likely to be employed full time compared to their peers and twice as likely to go to college, according to Stitt’s office.
The $500,000 in startup funds is being provided by the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. It pays for six JAG specialists inside six schools, a program director, travel, training and technology needs, said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
Daniel Craig, executive director of the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability, said the funds come from a revolving account and are not state appropriated dollars. He said his agency will work with Stitt’s office and others to find a steady revenue stream.
