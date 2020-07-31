OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he is committing $10 million for personal protection equipment in schools and plans to test teachers for COVID-19 on a monthly basis.
The $10 million comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump in March.
The funds will provide 1.7 million reusable masks — two per teacher and two per student, Stitt said.
It will also pay for 42,000 clear face shields, 1.2 million pairs of disposable gloves and 1.2 million disposable gowns, he said.
The personal protective equipment will be distributed through the Department of Emergency Management to regional warehouses, where school personnel can pick them up, he said.
Stitt said a goal is to get the items distributed to schools by Aug. 14.
The governor said he will sign an executive order telling the Oklahoma State Department of Health to work with the Oklahoma Department of Education to create a plan by Aug. 21 for monthly COVID-19 testing of teachers.
“Our kids cannot miss another year of school,” Stitt said.
In Oklahoma, only 1% of COVID-19 cases have been in people ages 5 to 17, Stitt said.
“We have had less than 300 hospitalizations in that age group with one tragic, untimely death of a child,” Stitt said.
He encouraged options such as distance learning for students who have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19.
“But keeping schools closed for all students has many harmful consequences,” Stitt said.
A lack of in-person instruction prevents students from accessing services and widens the achievement gaps that existed before COVID-19 across income levels and races, he said.
Stitt’s announcement came during a Capitol press conference, where he was joined by Philip Abode, executive director of Crossover Preparatory Academy in Tulsa, and others.
The school is a private, Christian, all-male college preparatory school.
“Some of our students come to us without a lot of positive male role models in their lives, and the relationships they get to build with our mainly male staff won’t be as strong in a virtual setting,” Abode said.
He said the students, many of whom are not on track to graduate or are not career- or college-ready, will learn faster in person. “With our small classes and the proper PPE, we are really looking forward to providing students with a great education this year,” Abode said.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was invited to be at the press conference but did not attend.
Hofmeister was among those who voted in the minority for mandatory safety protocols in public schools at last week’s state school board meeting. The board voted 4-3 to adopt suggestions, rather than mandates, for safety protocols for all public schools in Oklahoma ahead of the start of the new school year.
“It’s critical that every effort be made for our kids and teachers to return to school, and the evidence is clear that face masks — along with face shields, gloves and gowns — are crucial for that to happen,” she said in a statement released after the press conference. “COVID-19 has created difficult decisions that require schools to offer families a number of instructional delivery options that best meet their needs.”
Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said in a statement: “We’re grateful that the governor will provide schools with some personal protective equipment, something OEA recommended weeks ago. Districts have been scrambling to make these purchases for months, but we’ll take it.
“However, districts, educators, and students have had an even more difficult time finding cleaning supplies — something the governor said he hasn’t even considered. That’s alarming.
“This (PPE) is what CARES Act money should be spent on — not vouchers. This is a good first step, but the clock is ticking,” she said.
Stitt had earlier said he was dedicating $10 million from the state’s CARES Act to provide grants for private school students whose families have lost a job or suffered economic hardship because of COVID-19.