 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stillwater woman dies in single-car crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A Stillwater woman died in a single car crash Wednesday about 9 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Valerie Crawford, 42, was the passenger of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in a car crash on Jardot Road, 10 miles east of Stillwater.  

The medical examiner said Crawford died at the scene due to head injuries from the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the Silverado, a Cushing man, was taken to a Stillwater hospital and has since been released, troopers said.

What happened is still under investigation. Troopers said neither of the individuals were wearing a seatbelt.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.

Related story: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

Related: Who might run for Senate after Inhofe retires? Some guesses

Mullin announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert