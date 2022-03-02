Stillwater woman dies in single-car crash

A Stillwater woman died in a single car crash Wednesday about 9 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Valerie Crawford, 42, was the passenger of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in a car crash on Jardot Road, 10 miles east of Stillwater.

The medical examiner said Crawford died at the scene due to head injuries from the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the Silverado, a Cushing man, was taken to a Stillwater hospital and has since been released, troopers said.

What happened is still under investigation. Troopers said neither of the individuals were wearing a seatbelt.

