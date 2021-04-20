 Skip to main content
State Senate passes religious freedom measure
State Senate passes religious freedom measure

  Updated
The sign at the Church of Christ at 29th Street and Yale Avenue in midtown Tulsa is pictured in March 2020.

 Wayne Greene

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a bill that would prohibit the government from closing places of worship during emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure, dubbed the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act, passed by a vote of 38-8.

Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, is the Senate author.

Bullard said the measure would not prevent a church on its own from deciding to shut down.

“If a pastor wants to shut down, that is local control,” Bullard said. “We are saying the government can’t do it by placing an undue burden on said church.”

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said her church took the pandemic very seriously and followed the guidance of health care professionals, local leaders and the medical community.

She said her congregation was willing to attend services virtually or miss service if it meant protecting the safety of neighbors.

The Senate also sent Stitt House Bill 1816, dubbed Cali’s Law, that would designate rescued animals as the state pet.

“This is to bring awareness and help boost adoptions from shelters across the state,” said Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.

The measure is named after the adopted dog of Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.

First Presbyterian Church ring bells for Covid victims. STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

