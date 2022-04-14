State Senate panel advances medical marijuana regulatory bills

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority executive director would have the ability to terminate it sooner if the director determines all pending licensing reviews, inspections, or investigations have been completed by the agency.
The measure passed by a vote of 9-2.
House Bill 4055 would require public utilities to provide the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority with reports concerning how much water and electricity a grow facility uses.
Paxton said the measure would help officials determine how much of the product, which is tracked in a seed to sale program, is sold on the black market.
“This is nowhere near the finished product on this bill,” Paxton said.
The measure passed by a vote of 8-3.
The panel advanced House Bill 4411 that removes the limit of two post licensure inspections of medical marijuana businesses and waste disposal facilities. At least one inspection a year is required.
The measure passed by a vote of 11-0.
House Bill 3971 would let the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority employ secret shoppers.
The shoppers would purchase products from licensed medical marijuana facilities. The purchases must be enough for five compliance tests, according to the measure.
Four samples would be tested by medical marijuana labs and one would be kept in reserve by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, according to the measure.
The compliance testing would be done for pesticides, heavy metal, microbials, residual solvents for extracted products and potency.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would use the secret shopper program to test at least 50 dispensaries a year starting on Jan. 1, 2023, and 10% starting in 2025.
The results of the testing could be used for action against the licensee, fines or other civil penalties, according to the measure.
The measure passed by a vote of 10-1.
Additional bills concerning the industry are working through the legislative process.
