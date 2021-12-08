State senate chair ready to appropriate more money to fight federal vaccine mandates

Warmington said the lawsuits challenging the federal government on federal overreach have gone “exceedingly well.”

Thompson, R-Okemah, said he stood ready to add more money to the $10 million lawmakers have already appropriated to combat federal mandates on vaccines.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, was also on the panel.

After the forum, she was asked about giving O’Connor’s office additional dollars to challenge federal vaccine mandates.

She said it is clear Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor are running for election on these issues.

Stitt has said he will seek a second term. O’Connor, who Stitt appointed when Mike Hunter resigned, said he will run for the office.

“They think it is going to energize their primary base,” she said. “I think that is why they are leading into it so hard.”

She said it is disappointing that lawmakers are willing to hand O’Connor’s office additional dollars when the Legislature has already funded the office at a pretty high level.