State responds to suit on abortion bills

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to decline a request from reproductive rights supporters to put three abortion laws on hold.

The action came after the reproductive rights supporters appealed a decision by Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong, who declined to put the measures on hold pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

The three laws are set to take effect Nov. 1.

House Bill 1904 requires that those who perform an abortion be board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Senate Bill 778 and Senate Bill 779 put additional restrictions on medication abortions.

The state’s brief says the plaintiffs have no likelihood of showing the Oklahoma Constitution’s due process clause protects the right to an abortion.

Physicians certified in OBGYN perform most of the abortions in the United States and in Oklahoma, according to the state’s brief.

Plaintiffs have said there is no medical basis for the law and it will reduce the number of doctors who provide abortion.

The regulation is completely rational, according to the state’s brief.