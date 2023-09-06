A 19-year-old driver died after crashing into a tree that had fallen across the road late Monday morning in south Muskogee County.

Hayden Pearce of Webbers Falls was reportedly driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe east on 253rd Street near Porum around 11:20 a.m. when the vehicle crested a hill and struck the tree.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's preliminary crash report, the Tahoe went off the road after striking the tree, causing it to crash into another tree. Pearce, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to a Tulsa hospital where he died the following evening.

Two passengers were not injured, troopers said. The cause of the crash was cited as debris in the roadway, according to the OHP report.