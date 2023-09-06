Electrocution appears to be the cause of death for one fatality reported Tuesday night as 60 mph winds tore through Delaware County, taking down a storage building in Grove and ripping up a boat dock near Monkey Island.
The 911 came in at 10:27 p.m. from a resident in an area north of Bernice who found her 73-year-old roommate on the ground outside her own vehicle, Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said.
The scene indicated Judith Conner of Delaware County died after touching the vehicle, Beck said. A live, downed power line was found either on top of somehow touching the vehicle, he said of the preliminary investigation.
The cause of death will remain under investigation until a report from the state medical examiner's office is finalized, Beck said.
The winds gusting to around 60 mph destroyed a section of Rockwood Storage in Grove, and another Grand Lake-area storm report to the National Weather Service noted damage to a boat dock.