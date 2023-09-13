A portrait of rockabilly legend and Oklahoma Cultural Treasure Wanda Jackson has been installed at the state Capitol, a rare honor for a still-living Oklahoman.

Her portrait, “The First Lady of Rock ’n’ Roll,” was painted by Oklahoma native Tracey Harris.

Typically, it would be a 10-year wait after a person’s death before a portrait would be considered for permanent installation in the state Capitol. Jackson is eligible because in 2018 she was named the state’s 13th Oklahoma Cultural Treasure.

Jackson signed her first record deal at 17 and evolved her music into rockabilly in the late 1950s at the encouragement of Elvis Presley.

When asked to define rockabilly, Jackson said people who sang the kind of music she sang early in her career weren’t called country singers. They were called hillbillies. And Presley, performing this new type of music, was known as the hillbilly cat. Put two and two together, and you get rockabilly.

“Wanda will deservedly be among the select few Oklahomans who have been afforded the honor of having their portrait unveiled at the Capitol during their lifetime, joining only the Native American ballerinas — The Five Moons — and artist Charles Banks Wilson in what is a highly esteemed cohort of individuals,” Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples told The Oklahoman.

The painting “Flight of Spirit,” commissioned in 1991, depicts the five ballerinas, Maria Tallchief, Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Moscelyne Larkin and Rosella Hightower.

