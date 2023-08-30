A 30-year-old Wagoner woman was killed early Wednesday in a head-on crash after crossing the center line on a county road, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Trudy Jenkins was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra south near East 700 Road about two miles east of Wagoner just before 7 a.m. when her vehicle went left of center.

The Elantra struck a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado head-on, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. The driver of the pickup, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated and released at a Wagoner hospital.

Jenkins died shortly after the crash at a local hospital. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.