A train car derailment Saturday morning has blocked multiple intersections in Sapulpa.

Sapulpa Police Department stated the derailment occurred around Denton Street and Division Street.

BNSF crews are currently on scene working to clear the train car from the track. Police say the derailment was a single car hauling sand and that there are no hazardous materials or chemicals onboard.

Crews are hoping to have the derailment clear and open around 6 p.m. this evening.

Police are advising motorist to use the Line Street over pass to help alleviate congestion on Bryan Street.