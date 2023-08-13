Children of the Otoe-Missouria Head Start Daycare at Red Rock are ready to roll on a learning playground designed and built by a group with big projects like Gathering Place and Tulsa Botanical Gardens on its resume.

“They are excited to go out and roll down the hills,” said Katy Hudson, director of the school that cares for roughly 85 children ages from a few months to 12 years old in the north-central Oklahoma town of just about 300 residents.

Current plans have the school ready to reopen as a remodeled and re-envisioned learning center with new life breathed into its education program thanks to an outdoor learning area and playground. The change follows a string of plain bad luck at the school, adheres to a growing nationwide trend for schools, and marks what may be a service expanding statewide and beyond for the Tulsa-based firm.

The goals include cultural enrichment and a more robust learning environment, and Hudson said the teams at Good Fieldwork and JonesPlan designed just what the school needed.

Pulled up, pushed off, and piled to the side are the bright red steel posts and blue plastic remnants of a well-worn “play system.” Play-and-learn gravel, wood, water, grass, and even mud areas are in their place.

Architect Mary Jones surveyed the site early this summer with a smile she couldn’t help, a critical eye, and what only could be described as joy over how the JonesPlan team turned her artwork of a beaver dam, eagles nest, traditional homes, and a bear cave into earthy, functional, and, frankly, fun-looking wooden and stone structures. Burned into the wooden features are shapes and traditional names of owls, bears, elk and eagles.

“I sketch these things out, but they make it come to life,” she said.

Materials sometimes include logs or scrap wood gathered from local landowners, but Jones said a certified playground inspector inspects everything.

“As much as we want natural wood and rocks, there are things like sharp edges that need to be taken off, and there are things like here we have a trike path with a bridge, and that will have a rail before it’s complete,” she said.

Already a growing trend, the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the idea of creating learning areas in the fresh air. Outdoor and nature-based classrooms have been the subject of numerous studies and initiatives to expand them nationwide, including a push for support from Congress. Research shows the spaces benefit children’s mental health and academic performance and that students are better able to focus and generally exhibit better behavior and social interactions.

Jones said that the Good Fieldwork team has created outdoor learning spaces with several Tulsa Educare schools and is expanding its reach statewide and beyond. The change could not have come at a better time for Red Rock.

Severe weather conditions and bad luck have exacted a toll over the past eight months. Last Christmas break, a water line in the school ceiling froze in sub-zero temperatures and ruptured.

“I had been there twice to make sure things looked OK, and we left faucets dripping,” Hudson said. “They said it was probably frozen, but the leak wasn’t apparent. So, when it broke, it leaked into the building for three days. There were 6 inches of water in the building. It was a mess.”

Monday, she said a faulty chimney exacerbated conditions during this summer’s heat wave.

“I’ve started to think we’re cursed,” she said. “We don’t use the fireplace, but the chimney the way it is. They had to flag off the playground area because it wasn’t safe out there anymore. I am really proud of our staff. It’s just been ‘challenge accepted,’ and they’ve done great.”

As the school season approaches, the rejuvenated school building with new floors, walls, and new heating and cooling systems will be a treat, but what’s outdoors will be the game-changer, she said.

The water feature and the mud kitchen await. The ancestral log-pole home will provide a welcomed respite. The bear cave, the eagle’s nest, and the “tumble hills” will come alive.

“We walked the kids through a few weeks ago so they could see it,” she said. “Most of them are excited to roll down the hills; once they can be in it and realize everything that’s there, they will be even more excited.”

She said she will not miss the plastic and steel playground’s gross-motor-skills atmosphere. It’s better to have a place of caterpillars, flowers, trees, and natural learning.

“Now they can use their imagination and play. They will be able to plant something, learn to care for it, and watch it grow,” Hudson said.

The bear cave, an arched wooden cubby hole nestled into a tumble hill and anchored between two boulders, is her favorite spot, she said. Burned into the arch is the drawing of a bear and its Otoe name, Múnje.

“I just know my kids are going to love it. They’re going to love being inside of it; they’re going to love jumping off of it; they’re going to love rolling down it. And the story of the bear cave is the story of how the Otoe came into existence. It’s the most awesome thing,” she said.

About Oklahoma Ecology Project The Oklahoma Ecology Project is a nonprofit dedicated to in-depth reporting on Oklahoma’s conservation and environmental issues. Learn more at okecology.org.