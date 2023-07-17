A 45-year-old Skiatook man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Osage County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Aaron Rogers was southbound in a 2004 Nissan Frontier on Oklahoma 11 about five miles north of Skiatook just before 6:30 a.m. when the truck departed the road to the right, according to a preliminary crash report.

The driver overcorrected, causing the pickup to then go off the road on the left, when it rolled and came to rest on its side. Rogers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected an unknown distance. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash and condition of the driver remain under investigation, the report states. Troopers said the weather was clear and dry at the time.