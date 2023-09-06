Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

PAWHUSKA — Using BTK killer Dennis Rader’s own hand-drawn maps, Osage County authorities say they are narrowing down the possible sites where he may have buried the remains of a long-missing local teen and other victims.

“We have identified some sites (of barns or former barns) to check out in the coming weeks,” Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton said. “We will be using our archaeological dog-handler and metal detectors to go out and investigate those areas.”

Rader, who is serving multiple life sentences in a Kansas state prison, was recently named the “prime suspect” in the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney of Pawhuska, as well as other unsolved crimes across three states.

Authorities have appealed to the public for information about barns and silos along the Oklahoma-Kansas border that Rader may have used for his crimes. They also released drawings of Rader’s that show bound women being held inside barns, which could’ve been inspired by actual crimes and locations.

Kinney disappeared June 23, 1976.

Upton said that finding the barn where Rader might have taken Kinney could become a needle-in-a-haystack scenario, but investigators have the advantage of the killer’s own writings.

Rader sketched and wrote about barns as good spots for taking victims, especially at sites located in the Osage Hills/Flint Hills regions of northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas, authorities say.

He also drew maps of those areas and included notes.

“He would say ‘this looks like a good spot that I could bury someone’ or something along those lines,” Upton said.

“We’ll take any and all tips,” he added, “but we’ll look with a scrutinizing eye at the barns that we know he would like. These would be off the road, well off the beaten path, because he wouldn’t want something very close to the road and run the chance of being caught.”

Rader, 78 — whose self-given nickname BTK stands for “Bind-Torture-Kill” — confessed to 10 murders, all of which were in Wichita, but investigators now believe he may have committed multiple homicides when he was away from town.

Rader often traveled for work and as a scout leader.

Authorities have no direct evidence yet linking Rader to the Kinney case. But the circumstantial evidence, they say, increasingly points to him.

That includes writings recovered after Rader’s 2005 arrest in which he mentions a “Bad Wash Day” and indicates he was targeting a brunette at a laundromat.

It’s believed Kinney was abducted outside Osage Laundry in Pawhuska, where she was working. She left behind her purse and a half-eaten doughnut.

In an effort to find direct evidence, Osage County officials recently searched a former property of Rader’s in Kansas and removed several items for further analysis. Rader was known to keep “tokens” or personal effects from his victims.

Rader has denied committing any murders beyond the 10 to which he confessed.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden appealed to a national audience last week in an interview on CNN for help identifying barns in the released images.

“We’re hoping that releasing these, someone might recognize one of these barns or the unique features in them,” Virden told CNN.

“Even if the barn’s not there anymore, we would still like that information.”

Tips may be submitted at 918-287-3131, info@ocso.net or online at ocso.net/send-tips.

