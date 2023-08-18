Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The story of two Cherokee mounted units that fought in regional conflicts during the Civil War will be the subject of a special program Saturday at Honey Springs Battlefield.

The program — about the history of the 1st and 2nd Cherokee Mounted Rifles — is set for 1 p.m. in the Honey Springs Visitor Center near Checotah. It’s free and open to the public.

The units fought at the Battle of Honey Springs and the Battle of Pea Ridge in Arkansas.

Kerry Jones, National Park Service guide at Pea Ridge National Military Park, will present the program.

Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.

For more information, call 918-617-7125 or email honeysprings@history.ok.gov.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.