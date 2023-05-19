The Okahoma Department of Corrections announced a lockdowns for all prisons statewide Friday evening.

A press release from the DOC said the statewide lockdown was implemented after an "incident" occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.

The department did not elaborate on what the incident involved but said more details will be released as they become available.

Visitation at all DOC facilities is canceled until further notice, the department said.

