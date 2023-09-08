A popular fishing spot below Kerr Dam is now off-limits, the Grand River Dam Authority said this week.

Officials said the decision is because of safety concerns.

The spot in question are rocks that create a low water dam across the Grand River. GRDA Spokesman Justin Alberty said anglers have become too prone to ignore warnings of water releases from the dam, with many of them becoming stranded and requiring rescue as a result.

“In recent years, there have been several rescues or even recovery efforts take place at this location,” Alberty said in a news release. “We want those type of incidents to come to an end, and we want to help ensure the safety of all visitors, as well as the safety of our officers.”

Alberty said shoreline adjacent to the rocks will remain open to the public.