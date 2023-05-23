When Owasso handyman John Wyatt isn’t working long hours on the job site, he’s investing his extra time helping others in the community.

Such was the case over the weekend when the 46-year-old construction worker stopped to help a woman in a runaway car who had suffered a medical emergency in the middle of a busy intersection.

Wyatt witnessed the incident at 96th Street North and 129th East Avenue on Sunday while en route to pick up some supplies from Home Depot to help his son-in-law with a remodeling project.

“I was like, ‘I got to stop; I’ve got to help, see what I can do,’” said Wyatt, who assisted two other people in braking the vehicle as it was rolling through the middle of the high-traffic corridor.

“When we opened the door and you could see she was unresponsive, … that’s when I realized that we needed to do something,” he said. “She had very sporadic breathing while she was sitting in the car, and then she stopped (breathing).”

Wyatt and the others who stopped to help, including a registered nurse, pulled the woman from the vehicle and took turns giving her CPR until paramedics arrived.

“I was trying to remember what I was doing, because it’s been a while since I’ve been certified in CPR, but it kind of all came back to me,” Wyatt said.

“All I heard was like a calming voice in my mind, and I think it was from the nurse that was there on the scene as well, just telling me, ‘You’re doing fine; just keep going, keep going.’”

After administering about 100 compressions, Wyatt turned the CPR over to emergency crews, who continued the rescue efforts and then transported the woman to a local hospital.

He left a short time later but had difficulty driving home after processing everything that had happened in the past 15 minutes.

“I pulled over, and I just started sobbing,” he said. “I never thought I’d have to do that (give CPR).”

Wyatt is focusing on recovering from the incident both mentally and emotionally, especially after learning that the woman died at the hospital, the Owasso Fire Department confirmed on Tuesday.

“I still see her face. After I got home, I could still smell her (scent) on me,” he said. “I’ll get better, but the last couple days it’s been hard to calm my mind and get some sleep.”

Despite the outcome, Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst said he’s proud to see Wyatt and the other people involved in Sunday’s rescue step in and take action.

“The incident shows how Owasso is more than just a city; it is a community of people caring for each other,” Hurst said. “John not only recognized something was wrong; he stopped and assisted in the heroic efforts of giving someone the chance of survival.”

When asked what he wants the woman’s family to know, Wyatt replied: “Just know that there was a lot of support around her. Everybody there was doing their best to help her out.”

Wyatt said he now plans to get recertified in CPR.

