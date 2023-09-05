Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

PAWHUSKA — The location of a long-missing Osage County teenager's remains could be revealed in drawings made by the infamous serial killer whom authorities now believe was responsible for her disappearance.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, in a CNN interview last week, said that the public's help is being sought in an effort to identify barns and silos depicted in sketches drawn by Dennis Rader, better known as the BTK killer.

The announcement came after Virden recently declared Rader the "prime suspect" in the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney of Pawhuska, as well as other unsolved crimes across three states.

Virden said it's believed the killer may have buried Kinney in a barn near the Kansas-Oklahoma border.

Authorities released three drawings of Rader's showing bound women being held inside barns, which are believed to possibly tie in with actual locations where he committed crimes.

"We're hoping that releasing these, someone might recognize one of these barns or the unique features in them, or the closeness of the silo to the barn or possibly might have even found items that they didn't know why were there that could be very important in this case," Virden told CNN.

"Even if the barn's not there anymore, we would still like that information."

Investigators believe one sketch could be linked to another missing person — a woman last seen in southeast Kansas in 1991. Her name has not been made public in connection with Rader at this time.

Rader, 78 — whose self-given nickname BTK stands for "Bind-Torture-Kill" — is serving multiple life sentences in a Kansas state prison. He confessed to 10 murders, all of which were in Wichita.

Authorities have no direct evidence yet linking Rader to the Kinney case. But the circumstantial evidence, they say, increasingly points to him.

That includes writings recovered after Rader's 2005 arrest in which he mentions a "Bad Wash Day" and indicates he was targeting a brunette at a laundromat.

Kinney, who had short brown hair, disappeared from Osage Laundry in Pawhuska, where she was working on June 23, 1976.

At around around 9:45 a.m., she walked out of the laundry and got into a car, described as a beige 1965 Plymouth by witnesses, who also reported seeing other individuals within it, including the driver, a male, and possibly two females.

Kinney left behind her purse and a half-eaten doughnut.

Authorities have not been able to determine whether Rader was ever in Pawhuska, but said he worked for the security company that installed alarms at a bank across from the laundromat.

In an effort to find direct evidence, Osage County officials recently searched a former property of Rader's in Kansas and removed several items for further analysis. Rader was known to keep "tokens" or personal effects from his victims.

In recent prison interviews with Virden and other authorities, Rader denied committing any murders beyond the 10 to which he confessed.

The public may submit tips to 918-287-3131, info@ocso.net or online at ocso.net/send-tips/.

