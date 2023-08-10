A lightning strike last weekend at Blue Hole Park in Mayes County was fatal for one of the four girls who were in the water at the time.

According to Grand River Dam Authority, lightning struck the water around 10:45 a.m. Aug. 5, leaving four girls injured.

Two of the girls were taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital, and the other two were taken to a Pryor hospital by personal vehicles.

One of the girls died early Wednesday, according to GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty. The others were treated and released after being hospitalized.

An investigation is ongoing. No further details have been reported.