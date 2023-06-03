A woman died and three children were injured in wreck in Muskogee County Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Killed was Ashley Chantelle Baker, 33, of Muskogee.

According to the OHP report, the wreck occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 69 at West 40th Street North, a half mile north of Muskogee.

Baker was driving a 2010 Kia Optima with three children onboard. The other vehicle was a 2003 Kenworth T800.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The three children were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

The cause of the wreck and what happened is under investigation.

