A man is dead after a vehicle crash in Lincoln County early Saturday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on East 810 Road one mile west of State Highway 99, three miles north of Stroud, OK.

Dead is Brian Burke, 36, of Stroud, OK.

According to the report, Burke was a passenger in a 1999 Honda Accord when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

What happened and cause of the crash are currently under investigation.