OKLAHOMA CITY — Stillwater officials had worked for months on a plan to update the city’s heating and cooling systems, install new street lights and improve water infrastructure in an effort to significantly reduce rising energy costs. In April, the City Council voted to borrow money for the $13.5 million project from Bank of America, which offered the lowest interest rate.

But less than a week later, Oklahoma’s treasurer announced Bank of America was no longer allowed to do business with government entities across the state. The bank was one of 13 deemed to be “boycotting” oil and gas companies in violation of a new state law.

Stillwater's inability to choose the bank with the lowest interest rate is an example of how the state’s ban on so-called oil and gas “boycott” firms is already costing taxpayers money. Financial observers believe it will only get worse.

