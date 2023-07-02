OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Public Safety will spend $80 million to upgrade its communications system and build a driving track and firing range.

Lawmakers approved the funding during the last legislative session.

The agency got $20 million to upgrade its wireless information network, called OKWIN.

Emergency responders use the 800 MHz trunked public safety communications radio system to communicate. The system currently has equipment on towers so old that replacement parts can’t be purchased, said Capt. Preston Lay, the agency’s legislative liaison.

The funds will allow DPS to update the system and double the number of people who can use it, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Patrick Mays.

The system allows different agencies to communicate, Mays said, adding the upgrade has been four to five years in the making.

“It doesn’t provide coverage to 100% of Oklahoma but will provide coverage in most of Oklahoma,” Lay said.

The agency will upgrade 20 of the 55 sites it has in the state, Lay said.

The agency also got nearly $50 million for a training center that will include a firing range, driving track and area for bomb disposal and storage.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol currently has to borrow facilities in locations such as Oklahoma County or Edmond, Lay said.

“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has been in existence since 1937 and has never owned its own firearms range,” Mays said. “We have had to work around other schedules. We have been blessed with the fact that agencies have not charged us to use their firearms ranges, which has been a help. It is long past due we own a firearms range.”

In addition, the agency has to pay $75,000 to use the driving track in Burns Flat, Mays said.

Burns Flat is in Washita County in western Oklahoma.

The new track will have traffic signs, stop lights and railroad crossings, all things that responders need to take into consideration when driving in emergency mode, Mays said.

The Burns Flat facility does not have the necessary signage, Mays said.

The agency is working with the Commissioners of the Land Office to lease a property in Lincoln County, Lay said.

Early talks involve leasing up to 640 acres, said David White, Commissioners of the Land Office communications director.

The agency doesn’t plan to close its training center at 3600 N. Martin Luther Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Mays said the new facility will include a building with a classroom, offices and an area to service vehicles.

Other law enforcement entities, such as the Oklahoma Fire Marshal, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will also be able to use the facility, Mays said.

