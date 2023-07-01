OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Friday said if an audit of the state’s spending of federal pandemic relief funds uncovers criminal wrongdoing, he will prosecute it to the full extent of the law.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd on Tuesday released a scathing audit, questioning millions the state spent in federal pandemic relief dollars received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, dubbed CARES.

Her audit covered fiscal year 2021. It looked at $14 billion worth of expenditures and questioned about $29 million.

Some of the questioned funds, called the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, were controlled by Gov. Kevin Stitt and administered by Ryan Walters, now state superintendent.

Stitt and Walters have blamed a vendor, Class Wallet, but Drummond said that is not where fault lies.

“Proper system controls were offered by the digital wallet vendor to limit the families’ purchases to education-related items, but those controls were declined by the individual placed in charge of the BTG (Bridge the Gap) program,” Drummond said.

Bridge the Gap had a budget of $8 million to help low-income families buy educational items for their children to learn at home during COVID.

Drummond dismissed a lawsuit against the vendor filed by his predecessor, John O’Connor, saying it was “frivolous.” Stitt appointed O’Connor as attorney general after Mike Hunter abruptly resigned.

The suit came after the release of a federal audit critical of spending on items which were not allowed, such as televisions and kitchen appliances.

Drummond said the lawsuit, filed by O’Connor, was “to make a little noise,” but it was without merit, so he dismissed it after taking office.

Twenty-seven other states used the vendor and limited purchases to educational-related items, Drummond said.

“We put no braking mechanism on the portal,” Drummond said. “Therefore, Class Wallet did exactly what it was told to do: let anybody order anything in the world.

“And that is not a Class Wallet problem. It is a leadership program. It is an absolute failure of leadership at the state level. To continue that narrative (that the vendor is responsible) is an inability to understand the audit or an unwillingness to admit malfeasance.”

Byrd is expected to release an investigative audit. The audit will be released in the next six months, said a Byrd spokesman.

In releasing Tuesday’s audit, Byrd said she was concerned the federal government might seek to recoup some of the questioned costs.

Drummond said it was not prudent to claw back money from parents who followed the rules as explained by the state.

“If there are elements of criminal activity, we will absolutely prosecute to the full extent of the law,” Drummond said. “If it was malfeasance, bad decision making and bad oversight, we will make that part of the complete report and publicize it.”

Drummond said he will release the findings of Byrd’s investigatory audit.

Document Read the full 2021 audit for the state of Oklahoma

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District is aware of the audit and declined to comment.

The federal and state audit are not the first to be critical of how the state handled federal pandemic dollars. The state was aware of problems much earlier.

In 2021, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, called LOFT, said the state failed to provide documentation to justify its spending of some of federal pandemic relief dollars.

“LOFT discovered a lack of consistent application of processes for data management, incomplete documentation, and a general lack of accessibility and transparency regarding expenditures and decision making,” the report said.

The report found that the process for spending the dollars lacked structure and clarity, saying the process used a highly subjective means for approving funds.

Several projects may be at risk for not meeting federal standards, the report said.

“While we recognized the urgency of some of the expenditures at the time, minimum processes should have been put in place as quickly as possible to ensure compliance with federal reporting requirements and to ensure accountability of taxpayer dollars,” said Mike Jackson, LOFT executive director.

The LOFT examination did not look at GEER fund​s.