Anna Codutti Tulsa World Breaking News Editor Follow Anna Codutti Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An updated vaccine to help protect the body’s ability to fight the latest COVID-19 strains is expected to start arriving in Oklahoma for distribution later this month and into early October, state health officials say.

On Tuesday, federal regulators approved a new recommendation for COVID-19 vaccinations targeting the subvariant called XBB.1.5.

This shot will differ from the current, bivalent vaccines, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The current vaccines were formulated to protect against virus strains that more prevalent earlier in the pandemic.

The new monovalent vaccine shows effectiveness against the omicron-type strain of COVID-19 that accounts for about 20% of current infections.

Another variant called EG.5, genetically not much different from XBB.1.5, also represents about 20% of current infections. Many of these cases involve transmission among those who had immunity through vaccination or previous infection. This could indicate that the effectiveness of last fall’s bivalent booster shots is waning just in time for the new vaccines.

“We encourage Oklahomans to talk with their trusted health care providers to discuss if they are up to date with their boosters and if they have any questions or concerns about the vaccine or COVID,” State Health Department spokeswoman Erica Rankin-Riley said. “We know this virus mutates, so it is likely there will be other variants in the future.”

Because the shots can take as long as 90 days to be fully effective, public health officials recommend seeking out the new vaccine ahead of a possible winter uptick in COVID transmission.

For people with health insurance, most plans will cover COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to the patient. Most Oklahoma children up to 18 years old are eligible to receive the shots through the Vaccines for Children Program, Rankin-Riley said.

For uninsured and underinsured adult patients, a limited supply will be available through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Bridge Access Program — only through public health departments and associated clinics, Indian Health Service providers and other approved providers.

Many Oklahomans may already have noticed a late-summer uptick in COVID cases, which is evident in wastewater monitoring efforts across the state. The statewide average for COVID-19 found in wastewater increased over 1,500% from June to September, according to data shared by the Tulsa Health Department.

The symptoms of predominant COVID strains haven’t changed much, with most people having cold-like upper respiratory issues. Being vaccinated doesn’t guarantee prevention of infection but may protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death, as well as reduce the risk of long COVID.

Anyone exposed to COVID-19 who develops symptoms should get tested, stay home and isolate regardless of vaccination status, officials say. Wear a mask and wash hands often to avoid transmission of the virus.

<&rule>

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.(tncms-asset)0c1de648-52fb-11ee-aa88-87df419c3c87[1](/tncms-asset)